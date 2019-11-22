Camila Morrone Will Chase Rock Dreams With Riley Keough In Daisy Jones & The Six

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

When Vulture recently asked actress Camila Morrone what she has coming up next after the movie Mickey and the Bear comes out, she said “Nothing that I can talk about yet, but hopefully in the next few weeks I’ll announce something.” According to Deadline, at least one possible something is her joining the series Daisy Jones & The Six for Amazon. It was announced earlier this week that Riley Keough would fill the starring role in the show, adapted from the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Morrone is now the second name attached.

She will apparently be playing a character also named Camila, who is described as the “girlfriend of lead singer Billy Dunne and the band’s center of gravity.” Morrone told Vulture that she gets offered a lot of girlfriend roles, but in Daisy, her character “follows the love of her life in his pursuit of rock stardom only to discover her own potential along the way.” We do love realized potential! The show will follow a band that rises to fame in 1970s Los Angeles, and it’s being produced in part by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Ladies realizing potential all over the place.