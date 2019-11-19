She’s Running: Cardi B Has a Very Important Question for Donald Trump

Photo: Stephane Cardinale /Corbis via Getty Images

A little less than a year out from the general election, the Democratic presidential primary is still pretty open, and another long-shot candidate may be coming into her moment. That’s right, honey! Cardi B took some time during her Vogue “73 Questions” video to critique a certain sitting president who’s in the middle of an impeachment inquiry, as the noted history buff told the interviewer her least favorite president is “the one that’s going to get impeached.” And she had one big question for Mr. 45 as well: “If you don’t love every American citizen, why become president?” We know she’ll only be 28 when the election rolls around, but what do we need to do for a Cardi 2020 campaign? We’re there. Except that, as she reminded us, she’s Team Bernie, explaining that “he’s been doing this for a long time. He’s a natural humanitarian.” So, vice-president, then? Cardi also shared a recent revelation from her historical studies: “The system was never made for us.” We could settle for Professor Cardi if President Cardi doesn’t work out.