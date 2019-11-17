Don’t Tell Bosley How Terribly Charlie’s Angels Is Doing at the Box Office

Photo: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Sony Pictures

The empty corporate feminism of the Charlie’s Angels reboot is equating to very empty pockets for Sony executives. The film, starring Kristen Stewart and relative big-screen newbies Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott, is currently bombing at the box office at an alarming rate not seen since the slow genocide of bees. Per data compiled by Deadline, the Elizabeth Banks–directed film took in a shockingly low $8.6 million in the U.S. since its Friday release date, with only $27.9 million being added internationally. (At least the soundtrack is pretty good!) What is doing terrific numbers in theaters this weekend, though, is Ford v Ferrari, which stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon as sunglass-clad racing rivals who want to drive really, really fast in 1963. (Bale even gets to use his real voice.) The sports drama finished in first place at the U.S. box office with a cool $31.5 million, and added $52 million for its global total. Vroom vroom!