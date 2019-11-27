City Girls Are Back on It After JT’s Prison Time With ‘You Tried It’

Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images

JT is making the most of her post-prison time, releasing her first City Girls single since getting out: a two-minute burner called “You Tried It.” The prolific rap duo, also featuring member Yung Miami (née Caresha Brownlee) had one song at the ready on October 8, the day JT got out called … “First Day Out,” of course. It’s been an eventful month since, not only with JT’s (née Jatavia Johnson) release after serving 15 months for a credit-card-fraud charge, but also Yung Miami giving birth to a daughter named Summer with producer Southside — her second child and their first together. She celebrated these big changes with JT the most fitting way they know how, according to the song’s press release: buying new chains.