Riley Keough Will Be a 1970s Rock Hero in Daisy Jones & The Six Series

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Riley Keough has a real Laurel Canyon–chill vibe about her, and she’s going to channel that into a new series for Amazon. Deadline reports that Keough will star in an adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six, based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The story is set in 1970s Los Angeles, and Keough will play ascendent rock star Daisy Jones, who was born into privilege but rebelled and got into the L.A. music scene. The show’s 12 episodes will track the rise and fall of Jones’s band, and will, like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, probably make you think a lot about how fun things looked in that era. Reese Witherspoon bought the rights to adapt The Six, and she will be one of the executive producers alongside Niki Caro, who will also direct multiple episodes. Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, also EPs, co-created the show from the novel, and author Reid will also oversee it as a producer.