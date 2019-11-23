Well, we’re going to make a few half-assed shaken martinis and watch those Trip impressions for a period of mourning. Daniel Craig, who’s portrayed a very handsome James Bond for well over a decade, confirmed on Friday’s Late Show that the upcoming No Time to Die will be his last Bond film. “Yes,” he said. “It’s done.” His next move? Maybe letting himself go a bit: “I think Guinness. Just Guinness. Maybe some solids occasionally.” Craig’s late-night announcement comes hours after he also confirmed the news with German outlet Express, saying that, while he was “really happy” with the work he did in the franchise, “someone else needs to have a go” at the role. Before you start harassing Idris Elba’s agent with emails, remember: He’s not interested.

