Desus & Mero Is Back for a Second Season at Showtime

“The greatest show ever in the history of entertainment is returning!” (And no, we’re not talking about the Frasier reboot. We’re talking about an equal-and-opposite reaction to the Frasier reboot.) On February 3, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero will be back on late night for season two of Desus & Mero on Showtime. (If you count the two Viceland seasons, this will be their fourth. Not bad for humble podcast beginnings.) Mero told Vulture earlier this year that the comedy pair loves working with Showtime because back at Viceland “we were used to working in a conference room with a dead bear,” with Desus adding, “We went to Showtime and they wanted a lot more soft-core pornography, ‘cause that’s usually what they run at 11.” The new season will air twice a week in the aforementioned soft-core slot on Mondays and Thursdays. Tonight’s the season-one finale with guests Chadwick Boseman and Elizabeth Warren, if you want to tune in to see how Liz celebrates the renewal news. Showtime’s Standards and Practices guy must be “smokin’ jazzed” about this!

