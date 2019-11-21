Disney, Clearly Threatened by Our Black Market Guide, Will Sell Baby Yoda Merch

“I want that one!” Photo: Disney+

Today, at 1:46 p.m. EST, Vulture answered the cries of a nation and valiantly compiled a guide to unofficial collectibles featuring Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Jon Favreau’s Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The Star Wars franchise has never shied away from an opportunity to merchandise, and certainly neither has Disney, so fans were upset that such a clearly bankable star hadn’t been capitalized on in the form of official plushies, T-shirts, and PopSockets.

Then, two hours to the minute after a certain website’s Baby Yoda guide went live, CNBC reported that Disney will begin rolling out an extensive collection of Baby Yoda merch in time for Life Day the holidays. An inside source said that “apparel and accessories featuring the yet unnamed creature” may be available “as early as Friday” at outlets like Amazon, Target, Macy’s, and of course, Hot Topic (ah, yes, Baby Yodas and Pickle Ricks as far as the eye can see). There will also be presales on toys and plush, and other products available at the Disney Store and in theme parks. If Werner Herzog thought Baby Yoda was “heartbreaking” as a puppet, we can’t wait to see how he’ll react to the sadly inevitable Baby Yoda Funko Pop. Still, it’ll be hard for Disney to out-cute Etsy creations like this crochet.