Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer: Shiny Unhappy Cyberman, Not Holding Hands

Not to brag, but a Cyberman could most likely pummel a Cybertruck to death with only its helmet. Just the facts! In the trailer for Doctor Who’s upcoming 12th season, it’s the same as it ever was for the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her merry band of TARDIS companions, as they continue to rack up some sweet frequent-flier miles with all that space and time travel. (1943 Paris? Ugh, think of the charcuterie.) But the steely, fiberglassy reemergence of an old foe threatens to ruin just about everything for the group, and not to mention — Stephen Fry and the Judoon might be causing some mischief, too. The new season will debut sometime in “early 2020.”

Related