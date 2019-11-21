Emma Teaser Reminds Us That Laughing at Rich People Is Fun

Just when you thought you didn’t need another Emma adaptation, Emma [With a Period] tips its bonnet to you and says, you silly thing! The 1996 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel starring Gwyneth Paltrow is easily one of the actress’s most iconic roles. It’s right up there with her stint on Jon Favreau’s cooking show, where she forgot she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. That’s art. But the new Emma, directed by Autumn de Wilde and written by Man Booker Prize winner Eleanor Catton, has all the riotous rich people antics we’ve come to love — nay! — crave. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the too-clever-for-her-own-good Emma, backed up by Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, and more. Emma can’t help but pry into everyone’s love lives, creating a fumbling, confused, potentially hilarious mess. And this is just the teaser trailer. Emma will be in theaters come February.

