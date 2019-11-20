Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Trailer: Please Like Me’s Josh Thomas Returns to TV

If you’re a fan of a specific niche of happy-sad television, you’ve probably heard of Please Like Me, the beloved Australian half-hour comedy starring and created by comedian Josh Thomas. Now, Thomas is coming back to TV, writing and starring in Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, a Freeform series in which Thomas plays Nicholas, a (still Australian) twenty-something who visits his father and two teenage half-sisters in Los Angeles and ends up staying on to take care of them after their father dies. Kayla Cromer and Maeve Press play Nicholas’s two sisters, and Cromer’s character is on the autism spectrum. There is much humor and melancholy and loving shots of well-prepared food, as you might expect from a Josh Thomas show. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay premieres on Freeform on January 16.

