Frozen 2 Thawed a Whole Lot of Money This Weekend

This is what happens when the market, not the story, demands it! Frozen 2 broke just about every possible record for an animated film this weekend, with Elsa and her chilly pals (plus an annoying snowman) bringing in an astounding $350.2 million at the global box office since Friday. Per THR, the sequel, which stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in lead voice roles six years after the original, grossed an estimated $127 million in North America alone, and also earned these coveted accolades: The biggest global opening of all time for an animated film, and the biggest domestic November opening for an animated film. (If Vulture may give its own accolade? Best use of icy side-braids.) The only two animated films to earn more money domestically for their opening weekends were Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory, respectively. We look forward to the trilogy completing itself in six more years.