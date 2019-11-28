Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

If there’s one thing we should be thankful for this Thanksgiving, it’s the gift that is Gabrielle Union. On Wednesday, Vulture reported that Union was let go from her job as judge on America’s Got Talent for being “difficult” after spending her tenure rocking the boat by challenging Simon Cowell’s super illegal smoking habits and calling out Jay Leno for making racist jokes. After the story broke, scores of fans expressed their love and support for the seemingly ageless actress on social media, and that love did not go unnoticed! Union took to Twitter to express her gratitude, tweeting the following:

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

For all those going through their own trials and tribulations this Thanksgiving season, learn from Ms. Union. While you may be challenged - or even fired - for standing up for what you believe in just know that at the end of the day it will be you who is riding high with your flawless skin “humbled and thankful, forever [black clover]” while your foes will be wearing the exact same outfits that they wore in 2004, getting questionable work done, aging gracelessly.

