Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck Join Call to Release the Snyder Cut of Justice League

Photo: Warner Bros.

Ever since director Zack Snyder exited Justice League following the death of his daughter and was replaced by Joss Whedon, fans have called for the release of the heretofore mythic Snyder cut, an edit of the 2017 Warner Bros. movie that reportedly reflects Snyder’s original creative vision. On this, the second anniversary of Justice League’s American release date, two of its stars have taken to social media to join the call for #TheSnyderCut to finally see the light of day. Both Gal Gadot, Justice League’s Wonder Woman, and Ben Affleck, the film’s Batman, took a moment to hashtag-remind the world of the Snyder cut’s rumored existence.

Back in August, director Kevin Smith seemingly confirmed that the Snyder cut was real, but told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast that the edit was not a finalized version of the film ready for release. (Also, he hadn’t actually seen it, either.)

“There is a Snyder cut. For sure. That’s not a mythical beast. It exists,” he explained. “Now, it’s not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination. The Snyder Cut that, again I haven’t seen, but the one I’ve heard everyone speak of was never a finished film. It was a movie that people in production could watch and fill in the blanks. It was certainly not meant for mass consumption.”

Well, ready for mass consumption or not, Zack Snyder himself is ready to release the Snyder cut, too. On Sunday the director retweeted both Gadot and Affleck’s posts, along with the film’s now-infamous hashtag. “This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong,” Snyder declared. “Neither can Batman.”