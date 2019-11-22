One Day at a Time’s Co-Creator Is Jumping to Amazon

Gloria Calderón Kellett. Photo: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

One Day at a Time co-creator and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett is headed to Amazon Studios. The writer/director/actress has signed a multiyear overall deal to create and develop TV shows and films for the Prime Video platform under her GloNation production banner, Vulture has learned. The agreement, which was in the works for months, comes after Netflix famously cancelled ODAAT, leading to a last-minute deal to revive the show for a fourth season at CBS-owned Pop TV.

Calderón Kellett is in the final months of a three-year overall pact with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind ODAAT. Her deal with Amazon begins in June. She’s currently working on season four of the Latinx reboot of Norman Lear’s classic 1970s family comedy, which will debut on Pop in March. If Pop decides to order a fifth season of the series, Calderón Kellett would remain an executive producer, but she would no longer remain co-showrunner of the series.

“I have been so blown away by the original series coming out of Amazon,” Calderón Kellett said in a press release confirming the deal. “Their commitment to supporting creators, specifically women, has been next level. When I met the diverse Amazon Studios team of creative executives, I immediately felt a kinship and connection. I could see immediately that our values and ideals in creating quality programming for underrepresented voices was a shared passion. I am overjoyed to take my next creative steps with them.” Amazon Studios co-head of TV Vernon Sanders praised Calderón Kellett as “an incredible storyteller,” adding that she’s “written and created series that are not only culturally relevant, but engaging, relatable, and hilarious.”

Like Netflix, Amazon Studios has been aggressively signing top writing talent to overall deals in recent months. Earlier this year, it landed Lena Waithe (The Chi) from Showtime and Westworld duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and last month the studio signed Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to a new agreement.

As for Calderón Kellett, before ODAAT, she was a writer and co-producer on CBS’s How I Met Your Mother. She’s also directed episodes of ODAAT, as well as the upcoming Netflix series Merry Happy Whatever and the current revival of Mad About You. And on the acting front, she’s appeared on Jane the Virgin, Trophy Wife, Angie Tribeca, Dead to Me, and ODAAT.