Grey’s Anatomy Promises A Return to Horniness in 2020

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC

Before the ferry accident, before the plane crash, before those wolves ate those people they ate (these medical professionals cannot catch a break), Grey’s Anatomy drew its audience in with the dreamy, steamy erotic entanglements at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. There were plot lines and pairings so hot, they made the words “McDreamy” and “McSteamy” into household names. Now, in a new interview with Deadline, Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff promises viewers that the show’s shift back to its original, later timeslot will officially Make Grey’s Horny Again.

“There are different rules for a 9 p.m. show than there are for an 8 p.m. show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules,” Vernoff explained to Deadline. “Grey’s was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9 o’clock. So we are excited by the change back to our original [Thursday] time slot.”

Grey’s Anatomy has aired on ABC at 8 p.m. for the last eight seasons, after the network moved the hit medical show up an hour in 2014. Now the network will air Shondaland’s Grey’s spinoff Station 19 at 8 p.m., with the hope that your thirst for a sexier Grey’s will carry you through until 10. And after 16 seasons and over 350 episodes, it almost certainly will. Both shows will premiere their next seasons on Thursday, January 23, 2020.