Harrison Ford to Star in The Staircase TV Series

“Get off my staircase!” -Harrison Ford, to an owl, in the near future

Variety is reporting that Harrison Ford will star in Annapurna Television’s adaptation of The Staircase. The doc presaged America’s true crime obsession, focusing on the trial of Michael Peterson for the 2001 murder of his wife. The original documentary ran for eight episodes in 2005, with a two-part second chapter in 2011 and three more Netflix-produced episodes in 2016. The show is being shopped around platforms, but Ford is attached to star and executive produce. Writing and executive producing will be The Sinner’s Antonio Campos. Sorry to Brad Pitt, but Harrison Ford is the king of maybe murdering his wife. Ford starred as potential killers in both The Fugitive and What Lies Beneath. No word yet on who will be playing The Owl.