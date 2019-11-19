Harry Styles’s Fine Line Track List Is Out, So We Are Eating Good Today!

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Every little detail Harry Styles gives us about his forthcoming album, Fine Line, feels so monumental compared to Styles’s typical silence. But today, oh, today. Today is special. Today, Styles gave us not crumbs, not love kernels, but a whole damn meal, in the form of Fine Line’s track list. The album, whose art and title were revealed earlier this month, is packed with 12 tracks, split into four sides (unevenly, but go off). Along with “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up,” which the former One Direction member released as singles, there’s “Golden,” “Cherry,” “Falling,” “To Be So Lonely,” “She,” “Sunflower, Vol. 6,” “Canyon Moon,” “Treat People With Kindness,” and “Fine Line.” He hasn’t revealed if the album includes any collaborators or features. His self-titled debut album was 100 percent Harry Styles.

Following in the tradition of “Kiwi,” Styles has two songs named after fruit on this album, solidifying the fact that this is a summer album lost in the dead of winter. (Also: “Sunflower, Vol. 6?” A late summer/early fall song, at best.) No matter what he serves us, we will be eating it all up voraciously when the album drops on December 13. Soon!