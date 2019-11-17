Harry Styles Dreams of SNL’s Halcyon Cocaine Years

Harry Styles isn’t in a boy band anymore. He’s in a man band. The ex–One Direction hunk was happy to remind the world of his musical past with Liam, Niall, Louis, and, uh, Ringo, during his punchy SNL monologue, but he has more important things to talk about. What happened to the show’s steady drug supply? Did Simon Cowell really grow him and his friends in a test tube? Is he really playing that piano? “Everyone thinks the cast does a lot of cocaine, they don’t,” he tells us. “That’s why the show’s not good anymore.” Except tonight, that is, and we have his snazzy pants to thank.

