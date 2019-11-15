Hear Jhené Aiko’s Breakup Single (Featuring Her Ex, Big Sean)

Jhené Aiko has released the video for her breakup single, “None of Your Concern.” The song talks about the ways communication breaks down after a couple splits, but it could also be the reply to the question, “Hey, why did you guest on your ex’s single about how being in a relationship with you hindered his personal growth?” Or “Why is your ex on your breakup single?” It’s none of our concern. This is either the most healthy conscious uncoupling since Gwyneth and Chris Martin, the most codependent tailing-off period since Ross and Rachel, or the biggest con since Liberace and Rosemary Clooney. Or all three! None of my concern!

