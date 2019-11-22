Hear ‘Something Real’ by Summer Walker, Chris Brown, and London On Da Track

Produced by London On Da Track, Summer Walker and (sigh) Chris Brown team up on “Something Real.” Walker recently cancelled the remaining tour dates on her First and Last Tour due to social anxiety. “As you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y’all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you all can understand. I’m grateful for every single one of you, and I hope that you understand that wellness/mental health is important.” Walker’s debut album, Over It, had the biggest debut for a woman in R&B since Beyoncé’s Lemonade.