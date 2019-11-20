Succession, 30 Rock, and The Good Place collide. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

It would be tempting to say that Holly Hunter is having a moment right now, but Holly Hunter is always having a moment. We live on Holly Hunter time. Anyway, in the wake of Succession, Incredibles II, etc., Hunter has signed up to star in a new NBC comedy with Ted Danson written by 30 Rock’s own Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Congrats, Holly, we’re sure that Rhea Jarrell couldn’t have planned a better scheme for herself. Though really, congrats to Danson, Fey, and Carlock on all of this.

The comedy in question will have Danson playing a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. “Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.” SNL’s Bobby Moynihan, meanwhile, plays Danson’s interim head of communications. Hunter is signed on to play a character named “Apri,” a longtime do-gooder liberal councilwoman who “makes no secret of her disdain for the newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she considers unqualified, sexist, and too tall to be trusted.” It’s true, Ted Danson is too tall to be trusted, we’re already on Hunter’s side.