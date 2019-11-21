Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Netflix might already have plans in place for the post–Olivia Colman era of The Crown. The streaming studio has not yet commented on the news, but a Daily Mail report tweeted out today that Imelda Staunton is slated to take over as Queen Elizabeth II for seasons five and six of the series. Staunton was most recently in the Downton Abbey movie and lent her voice to what Hugh Grant considers the best film of his career, Paddington 2. (She was also part of the first Paddington, putting her in a truly elite class of actors.) The Crown is currently in its third season, so if Staunton is really the heiress to the throne, we won’t be seeing her in the role until 2021.

Update: Deadline reports that Netflix is not yet confirming or denying the status of Staunton’s casting. “We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation,” the studio said via a spokesperson.