The Lighthouse, Uncut Gems Lead 2020 Indie Spirit Nominations

The Academy Awards’ younger, cooler sibling, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, has announced this year’s nominees. The Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems ties with Robert Eggers’s black-and-white film The Lighthouse with five nominations each. Uncut Gems has been nominated for nearly all the major categories: Best Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Lead Male (Adam Sandler as a jewelry-store owner with debts to pay), and Best Screenplay. In non–white male news, The Farewell, Booksmart, Hustlers, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco are a few of the more diverse nominees gracing the nominations this year. The Indie Spirit Awards will be broadcast live on IFC February 8, 2020. See you then!

Best Feature

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

Best First Feature

Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

﻿See You Yesterday

Best Director

Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse)

Alma Har’el (Honey Boy)

Julius Onah (Luce)

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder (To Dust)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency)

Tarell Alvin McCraney (High Flying Bird)

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen (Colewell)

Hong Chau (Driveways)

Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell)

Mary Kay Place (Diane)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce)

Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang)

Best Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Taylor Russell (Waves)

Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty)

Octavia Spencer (Luce)

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)

Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)

Shia Labeouf (Honey Boy)

Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane)

Robert Altman Award

﻿Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever (Marriage Story)

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen (Driveways)

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy (Blow the Man Down)

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe (Greener Grass)

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger (The Vast of the Night)

Best Editing

Julie Béziau (The Third Wife)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Tyler L. Cook (Sword of Trust)

Louise Ford (The Lighthouse)

Kirill Mikhanovsky (Give Me Liberty)

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl (Hustlers)

Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)

Natasha Braier (Honey Boy)

Chananun Chotrungroj (The Third Wife)

Pawel Pogorzelski (Midsommar)

Best International Film

Invisible Life, Brazil

Les Miserablés, France

Parasite, South Korea

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France

Retablo, Peru

The Souvenir, United Kingdom

John Cassavetes Award

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily

Producers Award

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green (Premature)

Ash Mayfair (The Third Wife)

Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Truer Than Fiction Award

Khalik Allah (Black Mother)

Davy Rothbart (17 Blocks)

Nadia Shihab (Jaddoland)

Erick Stoll, Chase Whiteside (América)

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang