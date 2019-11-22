Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage,

The Batman has another villain to worry about. According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Turturro has joined the cast of Matt Reeves’s upcoming installment of The Dark Knight saga as crime boss Carmine Falcone. He’s definitely a Gotham Big Bad, and he joins a cast that already includes heavy DC hitters like The Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and maybe soon The Penguin, if talks with Colin Ferrell go well and he signs a contract.. There’s also Robert Pattinson playing Bruce Wayne himself. The last time we saw Falcone on the big screen it was in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, when he was played by Tom Wilkinson. Turturro seems like the type to bring a little more chaotic energy to the role. Gotham is getting crowded!