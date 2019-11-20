Todd Phillips Is Already Working on a Joker Sequel

Hey, look at us. Look at us, huh? Who would’ve thought? Not me! Photo: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

This year just will not go peacefully into that good night! In aggressively 2019 news, Todd Phillips’s controversial but popular Joker film is likely getting a sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Phillips is currently in talks to direct the follow-up. What comes after a gritty origin story? Don’t know, but Todd Phillips is going to figure it out. Joaquin Phoenix is staying on to play the artist formerly known as Arthur Fleck, and Phillips and Scott Silver, who wrote the first film together, will reteam for the second. On top of getting the go-ahead for a second Joker, Phillips has also been given the reins to at least one other DC property, though no other details have been announced. Per THR, Phillips is looking to make more origin stories for the iconic characters. At this point, it could be anyone, except Batman and Wonder Woman. Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves are already reimagining the oft-reimagined caped crusader. Meanwhile, Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, has a sequel coming out next summer. Whoever it is, we cannot wait to see their dance moves.