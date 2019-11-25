It’s All Downhill For Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell This Valentine’s Day

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Much like like New Year’s Eve and Halloween, Valentine’s Day is a holiday designed to get everyone’s hopes up, only to leave them sobbing alone in a cab. Might as well get out in front of the disappointment and take your date to see Downhill, the English language remake of 2014’s Force Majeure starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell and directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. Succession’s Jesse Armstrong — also of Four Lions, In the Loop and Peep Show fame — wrote the remake, which premieres in theaters February 14, with Nash and Faxon.

As you might have gleaned from this Force Majeure meme, which belatedly blew up this summer, the original critically-acclaimed Swedish film by director Ruben Östlund follows a vacationing business man who reacts to what seems to be a deadly avalanche by momentarily abandoning his wife and children on their family ski trip. See, you can tell your date you’d never do something like that. And if you ever do, why, you’ll be all the way across the ski resort before they can even react. It’s the perfect scheme. Happy Valentine’s Day, love birds!