The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show Is Gunning for Mariah’s Icicle Crown

Mariah Carey will always and forever be the planet’s Christmas queen, courtesy of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but just like the three Magi or the Heat and Cold Misers, the holidays are better when the stars can share focus. Today, Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, a festive variety hour narrated by Schitt’s Creek lead Dan Levy, who receives a chunk of coal from an icy Kacey for reasons unknown. The singer’s guests include Fred Armisen, who joins her for a rendition of “Silent Night,” Leon Bridges for “Present Without a Bow,” Camila Cabello for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Zooey Deschanel for “Mele Kalikimaka,” Lana Del Rey for “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” and Troye Sivan for the upcoming tune “Glittery.” Oh, and Kendall Jenner will be there, of course. (It’s unclear what the host’s actual nana will do for the show, but she will surely be the best part.) The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show slides effortlessly down your chimney on November 29.

