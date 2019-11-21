This Christmas, Kacey Musgraves is thankful for a gift Santa didn’t bring: her man. Her new holiday song “Glittery” is a smooth Christmas ode to the loved ones whose presence feels like the real present. She dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut the new track, looking like a Christmas tree topper in an all-glitter suit. “You shake me up and turn me upside down just like a snow globe,” she opens the song. “And every time you touch me I shiver right down to my toes.” “Glittery” is a cozy tune for sitting near fireplaces, watching the snow fall through the window, and forgetting the holiday is actually about consumerism. Oh, speaking of which, Spacey Kacey is hosting the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, out November 29, only on Amazon Prime Video. Special guests include Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, and Musgraves’s own nana. This is everything the holidays are about!

