Kelly Clarkson Fully Weeps During These Garth Brooks Covers

Can anyone perform a cover that impresses Kelly Clarkson, the Queen of Covers who defends her crown on television five days a week? Her own personal American idol Garth Brooks sure tried when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show today, performing snippets of “(Sittin’ on) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding, “Night Moves” by Bob Seger, “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor, and “To Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan, along with his own hit “The River.” Not only did Clarkson call him “the Meryl Streep of music” for his ability to transition from singing a song to talking to her, he also made her tear up when he sang “To Make You Feel My Love” one-on-one to her — a song that she grew up thinking was by Brooks, no less. “If you would have told me as a kid that that moment would have happened,” she said afterward. “I’m sorry, whoo! I just can’t believe my life sometimes.” You deserve it all, Kelly!

