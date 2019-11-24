Kesha Reminds the Children What the One True ‘Tik Tok’ Is at the 2019 AMAs

Kesha and Big Freedia perform “Raising Hell” at tonight’s American Music Awards Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Because the party, truly, does not stop. Kesha and Big Freedia slipped on their sensual color-coordinated satin pajamas and brought you their version of Sunday Service at tonight’s American Music Awards, performing their new song “Raising Hell” from Kesha’s upcoming album High Road with a hot-pink midriff-bearing choir. But if that wasn’t enough evangelizing for Kesha’s enduring music legacy, the singer then launched into a rendition of her 2009 smash-hit “Tik Tok,” reminding the kids ten years on what the true Tik Tok is, no matter what app tries to steal its name or permanently mess up its SEO. Plus, if you watch the performance below, you’ll also see Taran Killam, formerly of Saturday Night Live and currently of ABC’s Single Parents ergo his AMAs presenting gig, have an extremely appropriate reaction to the song.