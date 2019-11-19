Kevin Hart to Recap His Year Through a Netflix Documentary Series

Kevin Hart. Photo: James Gourley/Getty Images

Between releasing a new stand-up comedy special Irresponsible, landing several new movie roles, suffering serious injuries in a car accident, and being at the center of a controversy surrounding his Oscars hosting gig, it’s safe to say that Kevin Hart has had an extremely eventful 2019. And now, in case you missed any moment of it, Hart has created a way to catch up. The comedian announced today that he has a new six-part documentary series in the works at Netflix titled Don’t F**k This Up, which is slated to debut on the streaming network right after Christmas on Friday, December 27.

In the series, Hart “reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin’s day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career.” The documentary series will be a mix of interviews with Hart’s friends and family, archival footage from his childhood days and early years performing stand-up, and “personal anecdotes from the comic himself.”

“It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It’s something that I think people need to see,” Hart said on the series in an Instagram post today. “I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of those ways that I felt put me in a position to do just that.”