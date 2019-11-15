Bad Bunny Calls Out Latin Grammys in Speech for Not Recognizing Reggaeton

Few artists have defined Latin music in the U.S. more than Bad Bunny in the past few years, yet when Latin Grammy nominations came out, the reggaeton artist only received two in the Urban category. When he won Best Urban Album for X 100pre at the awards ceremony last night, after shaking dozens of hands, he brought his cup of tea (no, actually) up to the stage to talk to the Academy about the lack of nominations for reggaeton artists. Here’s the English translation of what he had to say:

There’s so many things to say. I know they’re probably going to cut me off, screw them. But to all the musicians, to all the people who belong to the Academy: With all my respects, reggaeton is part of Latin culture, and it’s representing, just like lots of other music genres, Latinos around the world. Also, I tell my colleagues from reggaeton, let’s make an effort; let’s bring back creativity and sincerity. The genre has become about views, numbers. Let’s turn things around and do genuine things and different things for the people.

Bad Bunny did get to close out the night with a performance of new single “Callaíta,” which began with an orchestra performing a strings medley of his songs. Here’s hoping he has better luck with the Grammy nominations next week.