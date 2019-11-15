And where can we get those shades? Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Rosalía’s career just keeps rising — “con altura,” if you will. Last night, Spain’s breakout flamenco pop star dominated the Latin Grammys with five wins for her work, including three in her own name: album of the year and best contemporary pop vocal album for 2018’s El Mal Querer, along with best urban song for “Con Altura,” released last March with J. Balvin. El Mal Querer also won awards for engineering and packaging. “We did this album sitting on the floor, with two computers, a keyboard and a microphone. I swear to God. And then, we worked on it for a year and a half. That was it,” Rosalía said in Spanish when she accepted album of the year, taking off her sunglasses. “Winning a Grammy is the best thing that can ever happen.” She’s the first woman to win the award in over a decade, since Shakira in 2006. The prolific singer-songwriter also performed a medley of new release “A Palé” and “Con Altura” earlier in the night, further proving her dominance by holding the stage all by herself. Watch a clip below.