Lil Nas X Nabs Album, Record, and New Artist Grammy Nominations

Lil Nas X has somewhere else to take his horse to: the Grammy Awards. The breakout country rapper not only earned an expected top nomination for Record of the Year for his record-breaking hit “Old Town Road” (which is also Billy Ray Cyrus’s first nomination), but also Album of the Year for his EP 7 and Best New Artist. He additionally showed up in the pop category with Cyrus for “Old Town Road” (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) and the rap category for “Panini” (Best Rap/Sung Performance), along with a nomination for Best Music Video for “Old Town Road,” for six total nominations. A versatile king! Lil Nas recently made history as a black gay winner at the CMA Awards for “Old Town Road” — and we’ll see if he continues his streak in January.