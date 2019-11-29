Grimes is a Misanthropic Partygoer on ‘My Name Is Dark’

Listen, Grimes has had a year. She fell out with a friend, got back together with an ex, and all the while tried to stay healthy. But sometimes, your regular routine of astral-gliding just doesn’t cut it. On “My Name is Dark,” the new track off of her new album, Miss Anthropocene, Grimes sings about heartbreak, insomnia, and what sounds like a terrible house party. The track was written, produced, performed, and engineered by Grimes, as per the Youtube description. This is the fourth single off of the heavily-anticipated Miss Anthropocene, following “We Appreciate Power,” “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” and “Violence.” Miss Anthropocene is set to debut on February 21, 2020. Until then, you can get your Grimes fix above.

