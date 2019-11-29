Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Ray have given us the purest gift of the season: a lovely acoustic cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” The duo truly complement each other on the folk-country track, with Musgraves’ sweet soprano cutting through Del Ray’s husky alto. It is the gift that keeps on giving. Give it a listen above, or catch it on The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which premieres on Amazon Prime today. The special will also feature Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, and Troye Sivan, among others. Musgraves performed a song from the special, “Glittery,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month. Looks like all of our Christmas playlists may need some updating.

