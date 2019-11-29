The Weeknd Changes Positions on Cuffing Season with ‘Blinding Lights’

The Weeknd recently declared that he would “never need a bitch” because he’s “what a bitch needs,” but he seems to have changed his tune, literally, on his new single “Blinding Lights.” Over moody synths, Abel details heartbreak over a lost lover and talks about the emptiness of single life. “The city’s cold and empty / No one’s around to judge me / I can’t see clearly when you’re gone,” he croons in the pre-chorus. It’s a true return to the sad boy we all know and love. The single was released alongside a music video produced by Mercedes-Benz, which, be-warned, is basically a four minute long car commercial. This is the second single off of The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, Chapter VI, which is expected to drop before the new year. You can listen to the new tracks off the album here and here.

Related