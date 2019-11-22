Louie Anderson Is a Talking Cat

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Upon learning that Emmy-winning Baskets star Louie Anderson will be portraying a talking cat in Fox’s upcoming comedy Tigsley, which just received a script commitment from the network with a penalty attached, you might reasonably assume the comedian will be voicing an animated kitty. After all, he created and starred in the 1994 Fox series, Life With Louie, which ran for three seasons and featured Anderson voicing a fictionalized cartoon version of himself as a child, as well as his own boisterous father. However, you would be dead wrong. Luckily, you have eight more lives to work with, so you’re good.

According to Variety, Anderson’s feline character “will appear onscreen in a cat costume rather than lending his voice to a CGI or puppet character.” The comedian developed the multi-camera series with The Goldbergs executive producer Mike Sikowitz “as an adult comedy about a family dealing with life, love, the pursuit of happiness, and their obnoxious insult-hurling talking cat.” What’s that frantic clawing sound? Why, it’s the Emmy voters, and they’re going to absolutely wreck your door if you don’t let them in here immediately.