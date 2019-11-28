Al Roker Butter Shover Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When a busker dressed as butter butted in on Today Show anchor Al Roker at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade besetting his banter and later his steady putter, without so much as a stutter Roker rebuked, rebutted and rebuffed him in a bitter butter battle, muttered he’s no butter-lover, got the better of the butter and left the butter, uh, butt-hurt. Oh brother!

Translation: of all the things we expected from NBC’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast, a story arc involving Al Roker feuding with a guy dressed as a stick of butter was not one of them. Lucky for us, sometimes the matrix glitches in strange and wonderful ways, leading to celebrity feuds between two equally beloved icons. Roker has written about health, dieting and weight loss and recently has advocated for the keto diet, so this butter battle had stakes.

In the first appearance of the Dreaded Stick as he will henceforth be known, Roker gave him a shove and said his already famous rallying cry, “Get outta here, ya butter!” Then, when he was scooting along in a little cart, the Dreaded Stick made his terrible returning, jogging alongside Roker and accosting him, yelling “Buttah ya turkey, buttah ya ham!” before the host outpaced him. This feud has to be seen to be believed, but you butter believe home viewers took notice.

Roker did a shove to a butter pic.twitter.com/O39z1ofAap — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 28, 2019

Al Roker is on my TV yelling at a man dressed as a stick of butter. “get outta here, ya butter!” — David Sims (@davidlsims) November 28, 2019

The Macy's Day Parade has an actual story arc:



Al Roker is being stalked through the parade by a giant stick of butter, and that guy is OWNING THE ROLE. — thatonedrewguy (@TheDrewMusick) November 28, 2019

Al Roker is a monster. I wound never, ever shove butter https://t.co/QTZ1zlcatH — Cody War Eagle Stark (@TVcody) November 28, 2019

Al Roker out here trying to run from his past. #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/rS5R7lV8pp — Josh Ballard (@JoshBallard13) November 28, 2019

Roker, not one to have egg on his face, got in on the fun.

And, of course, there’s already a @macybutterman parody Twitter account.

You know me...say my name https://t.co/I5HH6AHgfL — Butter Man (@macybutterman) November 28, 2019