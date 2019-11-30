Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It is the royal mashup of our dreams. Mary Berry, Duchess of Cakes, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are teaming up to film a BBC special, A Berry Royal Christmas, in December. The special will feature the three preparing a holiday feast for volunteer workers, and, according to the Instagram announcement, will take place “across four engagements.” Nadiya Hussain, winner of The Great British Bake Off season six, will also guest star. In some ways, this is indeed the ultimate crossover between The Great British Bake Off and The Crown, if you stretch your brain a bit. A Berry Royal Christmas will feature Will and Kate’s favorite charities, such as The Brink, the U.K.’s first dry bar set up by Action on Addiction. A Berry Royal Christmas airs Dec. 16 on BBC One in the UK. It is unclear if or when the special will air in the US. Check out the royal Instagram below, and start counting down the days.