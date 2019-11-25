The Best AMAs Performance Happened in the Parking Lot

Ain’t none of these niggas really playa no moe 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pz33vfOrcH — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 25, 2019

The grind never stops for Megan Thee Stallion, even on awards night. The Houston-born rapper wasn’t nominated for an American Music Award or even performing at the ceremony last night, but she still made the evening all about her, as it should be. After the show, she dropped a freestyle so hot we’re hearing the AMAs are retroactively awarding her Artist of the Decade. It’s what she deserves! Sorry, Taylor. In all seriousness, the freestyle, filmed in somebody’s parking lot before Thee Stallion even took her earrings out, goes inexplicably hard, with three different flows on a Juicy J–produced beat. “Bitch, I’m 24 and single — ain’t no ring on my finger and if that nigga looking good you know I’m tryna mingle,” she raps. Her incredible freestyle, plus the fact that she’s all anyone can talk about, means next year she’ll hopefully be on every awards-show stage, bleeping up a storm.