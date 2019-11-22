Oh Boy, a Michael Jackson Biopic Is Reportedly Happening

Jackson has been the subject of multiple sexual abuse accusations. Photo: David McGough/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is taking on the challenge of fitting Michael Jackson’s life and career into a movie. According to Deadline, King has secured the rights to make a film of Jackson’s life from the Michael Jackson Estate. He also has access to the singer’s entire music catalogue. King’s production company, GK Films, has also secured a writer, John Logan. Logan has earned three Oscar nominations for Hugo, Gladiator, and The Aviator (which King produced). Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. reports that Jackson’s life won’t be “sanitized” and will include everything from his childhood and fame to his untimely death and accusations of child molestation. The sexual-abuse allegations resurfaced recently with the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which is now involved in a $100 million lawsuit with Jackson Estate. King and Logan are reportedly working on the film’s script before deciding on a studio. In the meantime, Michael Jackson’s life is also being turned into a Broadway musical starring Ephraim Sykes, set to open next August.