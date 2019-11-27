Model and Actor Godfrey Gao Dead at 35

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Global Entertai

Taiwanese-Canadian supermodel and actor Godfrey Gao has died, confirmed his agency, JetStar Entertainment, on Weibo, a Chinese social network. Gao collapsed on the set of the Chinese sports-reality show Chase Me, in which two teams compete in a race. He reportedly died of a heart attack following his collapse. Gao was 35.

In 2011, Gao was the first male Asian model to be signed by Louis Vuitton. He was also a star of Chinese cinema, starring in films such as My Other Home and The Jade Pendant. He crossed over to American film with the role of Magnus Bane in 2013’s The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.