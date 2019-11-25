Congratulations, Midtown! Netflix Is Saving the Paris Theater

Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Congratulations to that errand you’ve been putting off uptown and also to your aunt who used to live at the in Paris: Netflix is saving New York’s last single-screen movie theater. On Monday, Netflix announced that it has reached an agreement to continue leasing the Paris Theater space and keep it open for special events, screenings, and theatrical releases. “After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a kind movie-going experience,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”

The Paris opened in 1948, and specialized in showing foreign and independent movies. It announced its closure in late August, but reopened for a limited run of Marriage Story. Netflix is also in talks to acquire Los Angeles’s iconic Egyptian Theater. The final frontier: a movie theater!