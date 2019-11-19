Noah Hawley Is The Next Director To Lead The Crew in Star Trek

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Noah Hawley is reporting to the United Federation of Planets (and to Bad Robot) for duty. Variety reports that the creator of Fargo and Legion will write and direct the next Star Trek movie for producer J.J. Abrams. You may be wondering right now, what about that Trek movie that was supposed to be helmed by the franchise’s first-ever female director, S.J. Clarkson? The one with Chris Hemsworth returning for a bigger role? Well, a deal was never reached with all the essential parties, so that take on Trek got shelved. So, here we are with Hawley now taking his own crack at the fourth film in the rebooted franchise. No plot details are being shared at this time, but stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, and Zoe Saldana are said to be returning for the new movie.