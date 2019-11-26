The Official Baby Yoda Merch Is Here and Good It’s Not

Our king deserves more. Photo: Disney+

Baby Yoda, the breakout icon of the moment, is simply not getting the merchandising attention it deserves. Disney kept the li’l green guy — who, to be clear, is not actually a baby version of Yoda, but is a baby of the same species — a secret before it appeared in The Mandalorian, and apparently they were either so committed to secrecy or so unprepared for how much of a breakout star Baby Yoda would be that they didn’t prepare any good official Baby Yoda merch. On the Star Wars website, Disney has posted a first batch of official merch for “the Child” (the name they’re insisting on using for Baby Yoda), and it’s … extremely meh. It all uses the one official piece of concept art, and looks like cheap tour shirts from a band listed at the very bottom of a Coachella poster, or as Vulture writer Rebecca Alter put it, “They really made a Zazzle account and freaked it.”

If this (reasonably) doesn’t satisfy you, you’re just going to have to wait for other official Baby Yoda toys and other products to come out. According to CNBC, presales for toys and plushies will be available in the coming weeks, and there will also eventually be products available at Disney stores and parks. Still, this is a pretty delayed schedule for a character that would potentially sell a ton of toys, but as Polygon points out, Disney would’ve had to put the character out in product showcases before The Mandalorian premiered, meaning the surprise could’ve been spoiled. To that end, a good number of Baby Yoda products will take longer than others to go on sale. According to Vanity Fair, Hasbro won’t have any Baby Yoda toys available until 2020. Until then, there’s always knockoff merch!