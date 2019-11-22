Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Canadian artist PARTYNEXTDOOR has released two new tracks, one with Drake. “Loyal” features Drake, and the album art shows a skull in a cloudy sky. “The News” is a solo effort and has a skull in the moon. Think of it as a Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield release schedule. Or an A-Side and B-Side if you still think in record terms. PARTYNEXTDOOR was the first artist signed to Drake’s label, OVO Sound, in 2013. He subsequently put out four self-titled releases, PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 2, PND COLOURS, and most recently PARTYNEXTDOOR 3 in 2016. PND teased the new music earlier this week with a moody Instagram selfie titled “Friday.” According to The Fader, he is rumored to be working on a new project titled Club Atlantis. Not PND 4? Weird.