Let Phoebe Waller-Bridge Play Lyra Belacqua, You Cowards!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge-Belacqua-Silvertongue. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Look, it doesn’t matter that at this point in time there’s a significant age gap between Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the character Lyra Belacqua from Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. If PWB wants to play Lyra, PWB should get to play Lyra! The superfan admitted her obsession with the fantasy novels while discussing her favorite books with the New York Times. “The Point Horror books were a feature, Roald Dahl was a champion, but Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy defined me as a young reader,” she said. “I lived between those pages. I remember the physical ache of wanting to be deep in those worlds. I even wrote to Pullman asking if I could play Lyra. Still waiting.” Wow, The Golden Compass (2007) and His Dark Materials (2019) have left the chat. Both adaptations of the trilogy are starkly missing Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s presence. Still, she managed to carry her obsession for the books into her own projects. As His Dark Materials star Lin-Manuel Miranda pointed out, Fleabag clearly features a daemon in season two.