Photo: MJ Kim/Getty Images

Earlier this century, the Pussycat Dolls challenged us all to admit we wanted to drive nice cars and have groupies, forced the planet’s girlfriends to assess their raw hotness levels, and had the whole world asking: wait, is ‘pussycat’ still a word we can just…say in public? Now, according to lead singer Nicole Scherzinger, the group is lacing up their stiletto pirate boots for a Pussycat Dolls reunion tour of the United Kingdom this coming spring.

“I am very excited to share that we are back, baby!,” the singer tweeted on Thursday. “The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?!” Per the tour’s poster, she’ll be joined by bandmates Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt.

Two years after the Pussycat Dolls released their sophomore album, 2008’s Doll Domination, the group effectively called it quits. PCD will first be reuniting this weekend on Saturday’s X Factor: Celebrity finale, for which Scherzinger serves as a judge. And so another generation’s interest in burlesque is born anew…